Antonio Conte exiles four unwanted players from Tottenham training

Tottenham still have some unfinished business this transfer window and Antonio Conte is doing everything he can to ensure it gets done during the next three weeks.

It has been clear for some time that four players that are not in Conte’s plans, having been left out of their preseason tour to South Korea. Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso total over £125m in transfer fees, but all have been told that they are to find a new home this season.

Conte has now gone a step further according to the Evening Standard. Apparently the quartet has been separated form their teammates and will now train alone.

It is a controversial tactic from Conte, as with any managers who use it, to isolate footballers from their colleagues. Designed to ensure that those players realise the reality of their situation and seek a move, or perhaps shorten the squad they are working with, it also makes any chance of reconciliation highly unlikely.