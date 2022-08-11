Video: Aubameyang shows he’s still a Gooner with intriguing response in quickfire Q&A

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has shown he still has a strong feeling for his old club with one of his answers in a quickfire Q&A session with ESPN.

Watch the video below as the former Gunners captain answers a series of questions with two options given to him each time, eg whether he prefers cheese or chocolate, or living in London or Barcelona?

When asked, however, if he had to play for Tottenham or Real Madrid, he went for Barca’s rivals instead of Arsenal’s, which seems interesting to say the least…

Aubameyang left the Emirates Stadium under a bit of a cloud, but it seems clear Arsenal still mean a lot to him if he admits he’d rather play for Barcelona’s El Clasico rivals than Arsenal’s north London neighbours.

