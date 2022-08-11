Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has heaped praise onto William Saliba after his eye-catching performance in last week’s Premier League opening day win over Crystal Palace.

Saliba made his first competitive appearance for the Gunners, looking rock solid as he helped Mikel Arteta’s side get off to a winning start, whilst also keeping a clean sheet.

Arsenal fans have waited a long time to see the young Frenchman in action for their club, with the player spending time out on loan in the last few years.

Gallas clearly rates Saliba highly, saying his playing style reminds him of Manchester United and England legend Rio Ferdinand.

That’s a lot of pressure on the 21-year-old, but Gallas stresses that he doesn’t necessarily mean that that means he thinks the youngster will have a similar career to Ferdinand, though he hopes he does!

Discussing the enormous potential of Saliba, Gallas told Genting Casino, as quoted by the Metro: “Saliba is a really good player. When I look at him, he reminds me of a player I used to play against – and that player is Rio Ferdinand.

“If you look at how Saliba plays, and how Rio did when he was young, they have the same style.

“I didn’t say he will have the same career, but I hope he does. He just has a similar style to Ferdinand. I think Saliba will surprise a lot of people, he’s still so young and has much to prove, he will get even better.”

Saliba has long looked like a promising talent and this could finally be the season he shows it at the Emirates Stadium.