Arsenal’s forgotten centre-back Pablo Mari has joined Serie A new boys Monza on loan after spending on loan at fellow Italian outfit Udinese.

Mari joined the Gunners on loan back in 2020 to ease the burden on their central defensive options, although he made just three appearances that season as the north London outfit struggled to an eighth-placed finish under Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

Signing later that summer on a permanent deal, Mari made 16 appearances in all competitions as the Gunners fell slain to yet another eighth-placed failure with the club’s fans calling for centre-back replacements.

As such, he went to Italian outfit Udinese where he scored twice in 15 outings for the eastern side.

But with William Saliba coming into the club following three years abroad, Mari is way down the pecking order; with Monza his next destination.

“Pablo Mari has joined Serie A side AC Monza on loan for the 2022/23 season,” a statement on Arsenal’s official website read.

“The 28-year-old initially joined us on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020 and made the move permanent in the summer of that year. He has made 22 appearances for us in all competitions.

“The Spanish left-sided central defender spent the second half of last season on loan in Serie A with Udinese, where he made 15 appearances between January and the end of the campaign.

“During his time with Flamengo, Pablo won the Brazilian league and South American Copa Libertadores, before playing in the FIFA Club World Cup final in 2019. During his career he has also made appearances for Gimnastic, Girona and Deportivo La Coruna in Spain, and NAC Breda in the Netherlands.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Pablo well in Italy with AC Monza during this next stage of his career.”