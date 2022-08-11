Arsenal ready to listen to transfer offers for first-team duo

Arsenal are reportedly ready to listen to transfer offers for first-team duo Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles before the end of the summer.

The Gunners look to be keen to trim down their squad a little in the final weeks of the transfer window, and football.london claim that Nelson and Maitland-Niles could be cleared to leave if the right offers come in.

Arsenal haven’t used either of those players for some time now, with both spending time out on loan and also failing to impress while they were there.

Nelson spent last season at Feyenoord, while Maitland-Niles had a stint with Roma, but both are now back in north London.

It remains to be seen what could be next for these players, but one imagines Arsenal might find interested buyers near the lower end of the Premier League table.

Even if the former academy pair aren’t quite Arsenal material, they could probably do a job for a lot of other top flight teams.