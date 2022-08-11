Arsenal prepared to try risky strategy over Youri Tielemans transfer

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to wait until next summer to seal the transfer of Youri Tielemans when he becomes a free agent.

The Gunners have had an agreement with the Leicester City midfielder for some time now, according to football.london, but it seems they’re not currently in a rush to pay up for him.

Tielemans is in the final year of his contract and would surely be available for a pretty low fee this summer if Arsenal decided to move for him, but it looks like they could wait until they don’t have to pay anything at all.

The risk with this is that by next summer a player like Tielemans being available on a free is surely bound to attract far more competition in the way of suitors for the Belgium international’s signature.

Arsenal fans won’t be happy if they let this opportunity slip and Tielemans ends up at one of their rivals, which must be perfectly possible.

The 25-year-old has impressed at the King Power Stadium and looks like he could strengthen most of the top six clubs, though he’d arguably be especially important for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal don’t have that much depth in midfield, and Tielemans would arguably be an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka, giving the team something a bit different in the middle of the park.