Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Villans fans could turn on boss Steven Gerrard if the club’s poor results under the Liverpool legend continue across the season.

Gerrard joined the club last November after excelling at Rangers, including an invincibles season which saw the club take 102 points in the Scottish Premiership season.

The relatively young manager has overseen the signings of Lucas Digne, Calum Chambers, Philippe Coutinho, Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara in his time in the Midlands, whilst also keeping stars such as Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings, John McGinn and Emiliano Martinez.

But having taken over the reins with Villa in 16th, they only finished 14th come the end of the season in a largely disappointing campaign.

And after a 2-0 loss to relegation favourites Bournemouth on the opening day of the new season, Agbonlahor believes that fans may turn given the disposal of stars that Gerrard has on his hands.

“He’s got a squad of players where he’s got a bit of a headache,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“You know when you’ve got options as a manager; he could play Emi Buendia or Philippe Coutinho, Ollie Watkins or Danny Ings and Leon Bailey’s been in good form in pre-season.

“He’ll know that Aston Villa need to be finishing in the top 10 this season it’ll be a great game on Saturday against Everton at home to get a result, but that Villa crowd, if we go 1-0 down they’ll be ready to turn after the Bournemouth game.

“Aston Villa should be finishing in the top 10 with that squad of players.

“He’s been given the money. He’s got Coutinho, another centre-half and another centre-midfielder in Kamara. He’s been given money to spend and that squad of players should be competing and finishing in the top 10.

“He’ll know that he’ll be under pressure if he doesn’t deliver that.”

Villa take on Everton at Villa Park on Saturday lunchtime in a bid to get their first points of the season on board.