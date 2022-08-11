Barcelona will need to pay £65m to lure Man City star to Camp Nou

Barcelona’s interest in Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is no secret but whether the club has the funds to pursue the midfielder is another question.

The La Liga giants have been linked to the Portugal international for a while now and it is being suggested that the Catalans could move for the 28-year-old should they successfully sell Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The Barcelona star is wanted by both Manchester United and Chelsea, with the latest update being that the London club are reportedly closing in on De Jong; with the Blues and Barca moving towards a final agreement, reports the very reliable Barcelona journalist, Gerard Romero.

There has been no report of a fee between the pair but Man United agreed to pay Barcelona a guaranteed fee of €75m for De Jong, reported The Athletic, with add-ons worth €10m also attached to the deal, so that is likely the benchmark.

Should that go through, a move for Silva could be on the cards as there has been no agreement between Barcelona and Man City for the midfielder, despite recent reports, states Ben Jacobs.

The La Liga giants will have to pay City around £65m to lure the star to the Camp Nou, with the pair far away in their valuation of the Portuguese player at present.