Brendan Rodgers issues strong response to Chelsea bids for Wesley Fofana

After missing out on Jules Kounde, Chelsea swiftly turned their attentions to Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana. Yet the deal itself has stalled so far, with Leicester remaining steadfast on their demands.

Fofana, 21, came into the Premier League from Saint-Etienne just two years ago but caught the attention of many in his first campaign. Last season was blighted by injuries for the promising central defender, but it has not hurt is value by all appearances.

Speaking on Thursday to Football365, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitted that Chelsea had made two offers for Fofana. Neither were tempting however.

“Not that I am aware of. There were two, but again, nowhere near what the club would even think about.”

“The point to reiterate is that we are not looking to sell Wesley. That is they key point. He is not a player we are actively looking to sell but naturally if there is interest from other clubs that is looked at by the club.”

“He is a top young defender, there are not too many about at his age. He is someone we would love to keep here but we will have to see what develops.”

Chelsea are clearly hoping to bring Leicester’s £80m asking price down with their bids, but as with many Premier League clubs these days, Leicester have little need to sell. Rodgers’ answer shows an awareness that the Foxes can demand a high fee for his player, given both Chelsea’s resources and needs.