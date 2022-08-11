Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT.

Speaking in the video clip below, Crook has provided an update on the situation, stating that Manchester United have been pursuing De Jong for much of the summer, and that this potential failure looks like it could be very “embarrassing” for the club, and particularly for Richard Arnold and John Murtough, who have taken control of transfers since the departure of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Watch below for an update as Chelsea now look to be the favourites for United’s top target De Jong…

? “It isn’t a happy camp at Man Utd!” ? “I’m hearing Chelsea are close to a few with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong!” ???? “If Man Utd don’t get this deal done for De Jong, I think that it’s embarrassing!”@Alex_Crook labels #MUFC ‘embarrassing’ if they miss De Jong to #CFC! pic.twitter.com/Fjm7tIvU7g — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 11, 2022

The Red Devils arguably need a midfielder more than Chelsea anyway, with Erik ten Hag inheriting a squad that has just Fred and Scott McTominay as established options in the middle of the park, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both leaving on free transfers earlier in the summer.

De Jong could have been ideal to strengthen MUFC in that department, but it looks like he could instead get the chance to be a long-term replacement for Jorginho at Stamford Bridge, with the Italy international not getting any younger, and heading towards the end of his contract next year.