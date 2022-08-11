Chelsea “confident” of completing transfer deal that’s tipped to be “embarrassing” for Man United

Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT.

Speaking in the video clip below, Crook has provided an update on the situation, stating that Manchester United have been pursuing De Jong for much of the summer, and that this potential failure looks like it could be very “embarrassing” for the club, and particularly for Richard Arnold and John Murtough, who have taken control of transfers since the departure of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Watch below for an update as Chelsea now look to be the favourites for United’s top target De Jong…

“Chelsea are prepared to pay what Barcelona want” – who’s Fabrizio Romano talking about as Chelsea pursue De Jong AND Aubameyang?

The Red Devils arguably need a midfielder more than Chelsea anyway, with Erik ten Hag inheriting a squad that has just Fred and Scott McTominay as established options in the middle of the park, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both leaving on free transfers earlier in the summer.

De Jong could have been ideal to strengthen MUFC in that department, but it looks like he could instead get the chance to be a long-term replacement for Jorginho at Stamford Bridge, with the Italy international not getting any younger, and heading towards the end of his contract next year.

