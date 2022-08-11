Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has vowed to bring his high standards to the club after winning various accolades at Manchester City in his seven years at the northwest outfit.

Sterling won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and five Carabao Cup titles in his time under Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini, although that elusive Champions League title remains a sticking point in his impressive trophy cabinet.

With doubts constantly raised over his name following his move to City, Sterling has more than proved his doubters wrong by becoming one of the world’s most elite wingers with his twelve trophies whilst playing for the Citizens.

But after game time became limited following the signing of Jack Grealish and the emergence of Phil Foden, Sterling opted for a £50m move to Chelsea in a bid to liven up his career – and the star claims he will bring the same mentality he had at City to the Blues.

“I’m 27, I know my standards and I know what I bring to a team and I wouldn’t accept anything less,” he told reporters as relayed by Sky Sports (August 11, 18:50).

“I said it’s something that, since 17, I’ve been regular starting.

“I feel like a peak time in my career not to be playing regular is something that I wouldn’t kind of accept. My personality is to try and fight and change the scenario, but it couldn’t come and that was it.”

Fans can only hope that he keeps his word; Chelsea haven’t won the Premier League since 2017 and European success aside, have failed to dominate the English landscape for quite some time now.