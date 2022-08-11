Chelsea “optimistic” of securing major signing, player’s current club want decision “today”

Chelsea reportedly want a deal for Frenkie de Jong wrapped up quickly, while Barcelona also want a decision on the player’s future today.

The Netherlands international’s future has been up in the air all summer, but it now looks like a move to Chelsea is the most likely option, even though he’s keen to stay at the Nou Camp.

That’s according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, as per his Twitter thread below, with Chelsea seemingly hopeful they can complete the signing of De Jong for a deal worth just over €80million, with Barca insisting the player has to take a pay cut if he wants to stay…

Chelsea pushing on the player side. They don’t want this to drag out. Barcelona on the same page. It’s clear FDJ would love to somehow stay (as he’s said consistently) but without a pay cut (and he’s still reluctant) a move away remains more likely. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 11, 2022

Chelsea already have Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Jorginho as options in midfield, but the latter two have just one year to run on their current contracts.

EXCLUSIVE Chelsea transfer update on De Jong, Ziyech, Pulisic and more!

It could be wise to invest in someone like De Jong now, with the former Ajax man looking ideal to be a long-term successor to Jorginho due to the similarities in their style of play.

Chelsea have had a busy summer bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, and the addition of De Jong would be another fine piece of business to surely give Thomas Tuchel a better chance of putting together a proper title challenge.