Chelsea are prepared to meet Barcelona’s demands for the transfer of Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international will now decide his future, with Manchester United having already agreed a fee with Barca earlier in the summer.

De Jong could be a fine signing for Chelsea, giving them a long-term successor to Jorginho, whose contract expires in a year’s time.

Fabrizio Romano provided an exclusive update on the De Jong saga in his CaughtOffside column this morning, saying: “Chelsea are prepared to pay what Barcelona want for Frenkie de Jong once the player will decide, while Manchester United already have an agreement since July with Barca for €75m plus €10m in add-ons.

“The decision is now up to the player himself, it will have to be Frenkie who decides and Man United will try to the end knowing that Chelsea can offer UCL football and are ready to make a proposal.

“I understand De Jong’s position: after so many years in a struggling Barca, the squad is now very strong and there is an opportunity to win important titles right away. Of course, he doesn’t deserve to be insulted by a few fans like yesterday; this is not correct.”

Chelsea have had a busy summer so far, bringing in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella so far.

A signing like De Jong could be another useful addition for the Blues as they look to improve on last season’s third-place finish.

This would be a huge blow for Man Utd, however, with the 25-year-old looking the ideal midfield signing for Erik ten Hag, who worked with the player at Ajax, and who urgently needs an upgrade on under-performing duo Scott McTominay and Fred.