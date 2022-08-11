Chelsea set to lose out on target who has no plans to join them

Chelsea’s summer has been haunted by Barcelona so far after moves for Raphinha and Jules Kounde collapsed in favour of the Catalans. The Blaugrana might not get in their way for their latest target, but once again they find themselves trying to convince a player to give up the option of Barcelona.

Multiple reports claim that the Blues have made Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang their latest target. Chelsea have struggled to get the best out of their forwards in recent years, but the Gabonese has a track record of doing it for Thomas Tuchel while at Borussia Dortmund, scoring 56 goals in 63 games during their time together.

?? "I do believe he has got unfinished business." ? Would Aubameyang shine at Chelsea? ? pic.twitter.com/QpFEQYJeiE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 11, 2022

However The Times have reported that Aubameyang not only intends to stay at Barcelona this summer, but is not even aware of Chelsea’s interest in him. The 33-year-old only arrived at Camp Nou in February and seems to be enjoying life under Xavi Hernandez.

That said, if Chelsea could make an attractive proposal to Barcelona, removing Aubameyang’s significant wages off their books could be tempting for President Joan Laporta. As has been seen, if Barcelona want a player to move, the pressure normally cranks up on the individual.