Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma

Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer.

The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web.

Zaniolo has shown himself to be an impressive talent in his time at the Stadio Olimpico, and one imagines he could make an impact at one of Europe’s elite clubs.

The Italy international may well be an upgrade on Pulisic, who has failed to live up to expectations in his time at Stamford Bridge so far, with the Guardian reporting yesterday that Thomas Tuchel does not “trust” the USA international.

Pulisic looked an impressive young player during his time at Borussia Dortmund, but he’s now one of several recent attacking signings to flop in west London.

Chelsea would also do well to replace the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, while Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have already departed this summer.