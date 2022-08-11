Chelsea hope aggressive approach can change player’s mind about transfer to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are reportedly using an aggressive approach to clinch the transfer of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they hope to convince the player to join them after all.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Aubameyang is a target for Chelsea, who seem to be trying “suffocating” pressure to make the Gabon international change his mind about making the move to Stamford Bridge.

This follows a report from AS that claimed Barca manager Xavi had made it clear to the club’s board that he was 100% counting on Aubameyang for this season.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, with Chelsea clearly not giving up on this ambitious signing to give them a new proven goal-scorer up front.

Goals have been an issue for Chelsea for some time now, with the club having a long list of flops join them up front in recent years.

Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku have all struggled in recent spells with the Blues, but Aubameyang is proven in the Premier League after some superb form for much of his time at Arsenal.

“Chelsea are prepared to pay what Barcelona want” – HUGE update from Fabrizio Romano

The 33-year-old lost form towards the end of his Gunners spell, but he’s got back to his best with a decent scoring record at the Nou Camp, so could surely do a job at least as a short-term option to replace Lukaku.