“New bid expected soon” – Chelsea pursuing wonderkid transfer and other major deals

Chelsea are reportedly expected to make a new transfer bid for Inter Milan wonderkid Cesare Casadei soon.

The Italy Under-19 international looks a big prospect, and it seems he’s one of the Blues’ top targets this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Casadei and on Chelsea’s other transfer plans, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana also still on the west London giants’ agenda.

See below for Romano’s tweet, which includes news of a fresh bid expected for Casadei…

Chelsea have already brought in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella this summer, and it would have to go down as a very strong transfer window if they also manage to secure the likes of Fofana, Aubameyang and Casadei.

CFC could also be in the running to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as revealed by Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this morning.

The Dutchman would be more of a signing to go into Thomas Tuchel’s team straight away, but Casadei would be an exciting signing for the long-term.

