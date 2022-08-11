Revealed: Why Chelsea star’s transfer away is currently on “stand-by”

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has been a target for AC Milan this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has given an exclusive update on why the deal has stalled.

The Morocco international has struggled in his time at Stamford Bridge and could do well to leave the club to revive his career, with Milan looking like a decent opportunity for him to ensure he’s still playing at a high level.

Still, it seems the Rossoneri only want to sign Ziyech on their own terms, as explained by Romano in the latest edition of his CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Discussing possible outgoings at Chelsea this summer, Romano explained the Ziyech situation, but suggested there’s not much happening with Christian Pulisic at the moment.

“In terms of outgoings, Christian Pulisic’s situation is still quiet, there are no ongoing negotiations. AC Milan had an interest in Hakim Ziyech but only on their own terms, which is why so far it’s a stand-by deal with Chelsea,” Romano said.

“Ziyech and Chelsea will be looking for a solution together in the coming weeks because Thomas Tuchel is open to selling him.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed that Ziyech never lived up to his potential, but it seems like the right time to move on.

Raheem Sterling has joined to provide another option out wide this season, but one imagines the Blues would also do well to add another attacking player before the transfer deadline at the end of the month.