Xavi sends clear message over Chelsea transfer target

Barcelona manager Xavi has given the club’s board a clear message over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea.

Aubameyang is known to be a player Chelsea are considering, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside yesterday, but it seems that Xavi has now communicated to Barca that he wants the Gabon international to stay.

According to AS, Xavi has told the club “I count 100% on Auba” – so that doesn’t sound ideal for Chelsea’s hopes of bringing the former Arsenal striker back to the Premier League.

Despite a difficult end to his time at the Emirates Stadium, Aubameyang has got back to his best since moving to Barcelona back in January.

The Blues would have done well to bring the 33-year-old in as a short-term option to replace Romelu Lukaku, but it’s also not too surprising that Xavi wants him to remain part of his squad.

It’s been a busy summer for Barca, who have strengthened up front with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, whilst also tying Ousmane Dembele down to a new contract.

In a way, Aubameyang would probably be better off leaving for Chelsea in order to play regularly, but he can take some encouragement from the fact that Xavi is clearly eager to keep him.