“I would not sign De Jong” – Former Chelsea star names the kind of player Blues should sign instead

Chelsea are reportedly in the running to seal the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but former Blues defender William Gallas is not keen on this potential deal.

De Jong’s future has been up in the air for much of the summer, with Fabrizio Romano revealing in his CaughtOffside column today that Chelsea are willing to meet Barca’s demands for the Netherlands international.

It remains to be seen when we can expect significant developments on this deal, but it seems Gallas is not convinced this is the kind of player his old club should be going for.

The former French centre-back, who also played for Arsenal and Tottenham, is an admirer of De Jong, but feels he’s too similar to what Chelsea already have in midfield.

Instead, Gallas feels Chelsea would do well to target someone like Real Madrid’s Casemiro, or Manchester City’s Rodri – more out-and-out defensive midfield players to add some strength to the side.

“De Jong is a great player. He is still young but he is so experienced in the way he plays,” Gallas told Genting Casino, as quoted by the Metro.

“I don’t think Chelsea should have gone for someone of that profile though. They already have players like him.

“They should go for someone like Casemiro or Rodri instead. They are strong guys who stay in front of their defenders. They have good impacts physically as well. That is why I would not sign De Jong, because they already have players who are a little bit similar.”