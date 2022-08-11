Udinese defender Destiny Udogie is reportedly edging close to completing his transfer to Tottenham.

The highly-rated youngster is due to have his medical with Spurs and is now looking set to put pen to paper on a deal with the north Londoners in five days’ time.

Udogie will then return to Udinese on loan for the 2022/23 season before linking up with Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Udogie, valued at £21 million, will fly into North London on Monday to undergo a medical and, assuming everything is okay, will sign for Spurs a day later on the Tuesday.

This looks like fine business by Paratici, who is said to be a particularly big fan of the youngster.