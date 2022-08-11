Newcastle United are keen to add another central midfielder this summer, after Jonjo Shelvey picked up a hamstring injury that could keep him out for 3 months. Currently only Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock stand out as options to occupy a deeper midfield role.

The Magpies have been offered a quick solution to that problem. Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele finds himself surplus to requirements for Antonio Conte and according to the Evening Standard via NUFC Blog, has been offered to Newcastle.

Ndombele left on loan to Lyon last season and Spurs would accommodate another loan, although he is now available for £27m – half the price Daniel Levy paid for him. Yet Eddie Howe remains unconvinced that he is the correct option.

A French international in one of the finest generations of French midfielders in history, talent is not lacking for Ndombele. It would have to be either an attitude or a system issue for Howe. It is true that Newcastle have been careful about their recruitment so far and appear to want players committed to taking the club forward. Unless Newcastle are willing to risk £27m on Ndombele, then the 25-year-old would likely see Newcastle as a stepping stone.