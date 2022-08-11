Harvey Elliott signs new long-term deal with Liverpool

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term deal with the club keeping him on Merseyside until 2027.

The 19-year-old’s last deal kept him at the club until 2026, which he only signed last July 2021; his new contract only adds an extra year but contains improved terms as a result of his recent performances in a red shirt.

The youngster is one of many players to put pen to paper on a new deal recently at the club, as Liverpool’s policy is to reward improvements and progress with terms that are reflective of that, states the Liverpool Echo.

Elliott had a breakthrough year last season and has already become a fan favourite amongst the Anfield faithful.

The 19-year-old started the season in Jurgen Klopp’s starting 11 before picking up a nasty ankle injury against Leeds at Elland Road – just four games into the campaign – and not returning until five months later.

We are delighted to announce that Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract with the club! ??? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 11, 2022

What has Elliott said about his new Liverpool deal?

“It’s always nice to know that I’m going to be here for many more years, which is always a great thing with it being my boyhood club and there is nothing in this world that makes me more happy and more excited than this,” Elliott told Liverpoolfc.com.

Klopp will be delighted to have the youngster for many more years as the winger is a supremely talented individual and looks destined to go very far in the game.

With so many players injured in the Liverpool manager’s midfield at present, the 19-year-old is expected to have a big impact in the near future and beyond, which will start with Crystal Palace next week.