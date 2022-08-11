Manchester United chief Darren Fletcher was reportedly in attendance as Watford winger Ismaila Sarr scored a stunning solo goal against West Brom on Monday night.

The Senegal international has long looked a top young talent, impressing in both the Premier League and the Championship, and it seems Man Utd are now considering him as an option.

According to the Daily Mail, Fletcher was there to watch Sarr score that superb long-range effort for Watford as the club look to expand on their list of attacking targets before the end of the summer.

The Red Devils technical director will surely have been impressed with what he saw, and it will be interesting to see if Sarr earns himself a big move with that memorable goal.

The 24-year-old surely has the potential to play for a bigger club than Watford, with Fabrizio Romano revealing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this week that Liverpool have shown an interest in him in the past.

The Italian reporter also expressed his view that Sarr is too good to be playing in the Championship and could be a player to watch in the coming weeks.

United fans would surely welcome Sarr as an upgrade on inconsistent wide-forwards like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.