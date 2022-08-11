Chairman says 26-year-old striker could get Newcastle in Top 6

Newcastle United need to sign a top striker like Ivan Toney to have a realistic shot at finishing in the top six this season.

That’s according to Darragh MacAnthony on his podcast, as he talked up the prospect of Brentford forward Toney moving to St James’ Park.

“They’re definitely going to be top 10, but if they want to be top six they are probably going to need to spend £50million on a Toney type signing,” he said.

“With all due respect to Chris Wood he’s not going to score 15 goals for Newcastle.

“But £50million on a Toney, and of course I’m saying this as I have sell-ons, but that kind of striker he’s getting 16-25 goals with some very good players in that Newcastle team.”

Newcastle have also been linked with the likes of Luis Muriel, Gabriel Barbosa and Armando Broja so far this summer.

Toney could be another superb option, though he’s also been linked with Manchester United in recent times.