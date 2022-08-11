Leeds United have made plenty of signings this season, but manager Jesse Marsch can look forward to having one of last season’s star signings back in the squad this weekend.

Dan James was suspended for the opening weekend of the Premier League, as Leeds triumphed 2-1 over Wolves. The Welsh winger has been injured during the summer break. However he did play 90 minutes for Leeds’ reserve side on Monday night providing an assist during their 5-2 win over Derby.

Speaking ahead of Leeds‘ fixture with Southampton this weekend, Marsch confirmed that James might have a role to play. Leeds Live covered his words.

“James (is a) big option from the bench.”

“That’s the role we will use him in this weekend. (He has) big importance in the future with him starting.”

Leeds will be hoping for more from James this season. Despite contributing directly to nine goals, his £25m price tag looked a little large last campaign, but Marsch will want to focus on getting him fully fit before placing any expectations on James. Following the departure of Raphinha, the opportunity is there to take on a key role for Leeds this season.