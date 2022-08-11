Leeds United are set to leave out-of-favour winger Ian Poveda leave the club after failing to break into Jesse Marsch’s first team plans over the past few weeks.

The Yorkshire club arrived in the Premier League in 2020/21, and achieved a respectable ninth-placed finish under Marcelo Bielsa who came into the club just two years before.

One of their signings that summer was Poveda, who signed from Manchester City after spending his youth at a host of clubs that included Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona.

But after making 14 appearances for the Whites in their return to the top-flight, Bielsa believed the star’s development would best be served in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

A handful of inspired performances were played out by the London-born star before an injury halted his progress by ruling him out for the rest of the season.

And with Leeds stars Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison and Daniel James all ranking ahead of him in the winger pecking order, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has revealed that the club are open to offers.

Poveda hasn’t featured at the club since a 4-0 win over Burnley way back in May 2021.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

And with two years left on his deal, it is yet unknown how much Leeds will command for his services.

The club are in the market for Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro from Watford, according to reports.