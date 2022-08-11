Leeds United target joins Rennes in €25m deal

Arnaud Kalimuendo has joined Rennes on a permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain.

The forward has been linked with the exit door all summer and the 20-year-old will remain in France to play with Rennes. The deal between the two French clubs is said to be around €25m and there is a sell-on clause included in the contract, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The PSG star is set to have his medical today ahead of making the move official, should everything go to plan.

Next departure: Thilo Kehrer, West Ham and Sevilla are both keen on signing him.

Kalimuendo has been at PSG since 2012 when he joined the Paris club’s youth set-up and made his professional debut in 2020. The forward spent the last two seasons on loan at Lens, where he scored 19 Ligue 1 goals across 60 appearances.

Aside from Rennes, Leeds United were also interested in the talented PSG youngster.

A few weeks back, it was reported by 90min that Leeds were on the verge of an agreement to sign Kalimuendo from the Ligue 1 champions. The report stated that the Yorkshire club were willing to pay £21m for the 20-year-old, with the Premier League club said to be confident in securing the youngster.

However, that never materialised and Kalimuendo is now on his way to Rennes as part of a €25m deal.