Leeds United target joins Rennes in €25m deal

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Arnaud Kalimuendo has joined Rennes on a permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain. 

The forward has been linked with the exit door all summer and the 20-year-old will remain in France to play with Rennes. The deal between the two French clubs is said to be around €25m and there is a sell-on clause included in the contract, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The PSG star is set to have his medical today ahead of making the move official, should everything go to plan.

More Stories / Latest News
Bernardo Silva opens up on one negative of playing for Manchester City
Jose Mourinho deals old side Tottenham by blocking transfer attempt for Roma star
Newcastle look to sign striker who’s excelled in UCL qualifying rounds

Kalimuendo has been at PSG since 2012 when he joined the Paris club’s youth set-up and made his professional debut in 2020. The forward spent the last two seasons on loan at Lens, where he scored 19 Ligue 1 goals across 60 appearances.

Aside from Rennes, Leeds United were also interested in the talented PSG youngster.

A few weeks back, it was reported by 90min that Leeds were on the verge of an agreement to sign Kalimuendo from the Ligue 1 champions. The report stated that the Yorkshire club were willing to pay £21m for the 20-year-old, with the Premier League club said to be confident in securing the youngster.

However, that never materialised and Kalimuendo is now on his way to Rennes as part of a €25m deal.

More Stories Arnaud Kalimuendo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.