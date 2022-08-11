Liverpool beat Manchester United to become most popular club in USA

The fight for popularity in the United States of America has been well-documented and a quick look at preseason schedules will explain just how important the market is to the giants of the Premier League. After building such a strong reputation in the 26 years that Sir Alex Ferguson was at the club, United have slipped off the top spot.

According to survey which was published by the Morning Consult, Liverpool are now the most popular club in the US. Out of Premier League fans, 61% said that had very or somewhat favourable views towards Liverpool. One in 5 adults also shared those views, the highest of any club in the Premier League.

United were only trailing narrowly, with 60% of Premier League fans saying they were favourable towards United. Manchester City (59%), Chelsea (57%) and Arsenal (54%) round out the top five, while Brighton sit bottom of that table, with their figure at 28%.

It shows the tangible leap that Liverpool have taken with their recent success in the Premier League and Champions League. No doubt this popularity will be reflected in their revenues, something the Reds will appreciate.