Liverpool could pounce on mess at Barcelona by signing midfielder

Liverpool’s midfield options have slowly diminished over the last few weeks but the Reds could pounce on Barcelona’s mess should things get worse for Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The German boss has seen Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fall victim to injury over the pre-season, but seeing Thiago walk off against Fulham last Saturday, seemingly has everyone associated with the club a little worried.

Naby Keita looks set to be back from illness for Liverpool’s match against Crystal Palace on Monday so for now, the club’s stance seemingly remains to hold off strengthening the middle of the park until 2023 – when the Reds are expected to move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

Should things get worse for Liverpool’s midfield over the next few weeks, the Reds should be watching the situation at Barcelona and in particular, the situation of Franck Kessie

Kessie spent most of last season finding himself linked with a move to Anfield as he played out the final year of his AC Milan contract, but ended up joining Barcelona as a free transfer and signed a four-year contract at Camp Nou.

However, with the La Liga season set to get underway this weekend, the Catalans remain unable to register the midfielder and the rest of their summer signings due to their financial struggles.

ESPN now reports that if they remain unregistered prior to Barca’s opening fixture against Rayo Vallecano, then the midfielder could choose to execute a clause that allows him to leave the club for free.

According to the Liverpool Echo, this could be a viable option for Klopp and would fix a lot of problems with no fee involved.

With the midfielder only being 25, this would also be a long-term solution and the German boss would eventually have his replacement for Gini Wijnaldum in his squad.