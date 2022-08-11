Liverpool transfer chiefs have been forced to admit defeat in their summer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham after the German club made it clear that they wouldn’t sell the star in the current window.

Liverpool’s midfield on its day is arguably the best in the Premier League, with heroes such as Thiago, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson able to strut their stuff against scared opponents on a weekly basis.

The Reds also have Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones in their ranks should those midfielders ever need to be rested.

But with a long-term injury to Thiago recently, alongside the absences of Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool are somewhat undergoing an engine room injury crisis which has highlighted their need for a young, superstar midfielder.

According to The Athletic, that could come in the form of Bellingham who has been one of Dortmund – and Europe’s – biggest prodigies when it comes to talents in the centre of midfield.

But the report states that whilst a ‘strong’ interest is held in the Stourbridge-born star, Liverpool transfer chief Julian Ward knows that Edin Terzic will not sell Bellingham this summer having already lost Erling Haaland to Liverpool’s title rivals Manchester City earlier in the window.

Unless there is a change of heart from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Ward, options throughout the squad will be used as opposed to spending money on a central midfield option; perhaps insinuating that a move for the former Birmingham City star is in the offing next summer.

Liverpool are already two points behind City in the title race after drawing 2-2 at Fulham on the opening weekend.