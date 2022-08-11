Liverpool’s Brazilian contingent could grow further as star admits he’d like to play for the Reds

As kids many players around the world dream about playing for one of football’s biggest clubs and performing on the grandest of stages.

Joao Gomes is a star not many people in Europe might have heard of but just like most of those kids, he has the same dream.

The 21-year-old is currently a midfielder for the Brazilian club, Flamengo, and has made 41 appearances for the Rio de Janeiro based outfit in his short career.

However, the Brazilian youngster has admitted that he would like to play for Liverpool in the future, despite attracting interest from many other clubs in Europe, states SportWitness.

What did Gomes say about a move to Liverpool?

Speaking about his future on Instagram live, Gomes said via ESPN Brasil: “Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play,

“Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream and that of my family, my biggest dream in football.”

Liverpool already have a big contingent of Brazilians and Portuguese speakers within their squad and it would be the perfect place for a 21-year-old to settle.

It is unclear if Liverpool are interested in the youngster but should the Reds make a move for the Flamengo star, they will at least know that there should be no problems from the player’s side in joining, has the Merseyside club is a place where he can achieve his “biggest dream in football.”