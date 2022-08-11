Manchester City could reportedly switch their attentions from new Chelsea signing Marc Cucurella to Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney after missing out on the Spaniard in one of the longest transfer sagas of the summer.

City sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal after the Ukrainian made his intentions for more first-team opportunities clear, and it was expected that the Premier League champions would sign Cucurella as his replacement.

The Spaniard enjoyed a superb debut season for Brighton last campaign, winning the club’s Players’ Player of the Year award and impressing massively in a progressive system under Graham Potter.

But with the Seagulls setting a reported price tag of at least £50m for his services, City wouldn’t budge as they believed he was only worth a maximum of £40m.

And with Chelsea plumping to sign him for a fee that could rise to £62m, City have reportedly turned their attention to Tierney as a secondary option.

That’s according to The Telegraph (as relayed by The Daily Record), who state that Tierney has fallen behind in the pecking order to Zinchenko after picking up injuries throughout the course of last season.

The former Celtic star has turned into a proven Premier League star and rarely looks out of place when facing the league’s elite stars.

If Tierney did join for a fee of around £50m as per the Telegraph, Celtic would land a windfall of around £4-£7.5m after their sell-on fee that was inserted into a deal when they sold him in 2019.

But with the defender under contract until 2026, Arsenal clearly have bargaining power which will keep the Scot at the club should they wish to.