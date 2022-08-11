Manchester United “discussing” potential alternative to Antony transfer

Manchester United are reportedly discussing PSV winger Cody Gakpo internally as a possible alternative to Ajax star Antony.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who says Antony remains Man Utd’s priority in that position, though it seems Gakpo could also be an option to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s attack.

See below for details from Romano, who also provides an update on the Red Devils and their talks over signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in a potential €17million deal…

Manchester United are discussing Cody Gakpo internally, he’d love PL move – while talks are still ongoing with Adrien Rabiot’s camp. €17m fee already agreed with Juventus. ? #MUFC Gakpo’s one of the names in the list alongside priority target Antony – no official bid yet. pic.twitter.com/LdAZaRoLAJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2022

United could do with signing Antony or Gakpo this summer, with fans unlikely to be too picky about which one of them joins.

MUFC just need to ensure they can have better options than inconsistent wide-forwards like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho this season.

Antony has impressed at Ajax and Gakpo is a similarly exciting young player who has caught the eye in the Eredivisie – a league Ten Hag will know well from his time as Ajax manager.