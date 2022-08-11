Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could be set for a move away from the club he has been at since the age of eight years old after reports emerged that Paris Saint-Germain had been in talks with his representatives over a potential deal.

Rashford burst onto the scene back in 2016 with a superb debut week yielding four goals in two games under Louis van Gaal.

The Wythenshawe-born star has since played a key role in the Red Devils’ current era, with 93 goals going into his sixth full season at Old Trafford.

But poor performances last year saw him slip down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, scoring just FIVE goals in 32 appearances as United faltered to their worst ever Premier League season.

Many would have seen an exit from the club after such poor numbers, although the England hero remains a key figure at the Red Devils due to his local status and the knowledge around the club of what he can achieve.

But that hasn’t stopped French giants PSG enquiring about his services with talks between the Parc des Princes side and Rashford’s representatives taking place, according to the Daily Mail.

The report states that PSG’s interest became apparent back in March, and talks have occurred between the two parties.

However, Rashford is happy where he is and has prioritised staying at his boyhood club over a move to the French capital – saying as much to United chiefs throughout the summer.

He has one year left on his contract, although United have the option to extend for a year which has given them no reason to panic over his contractual status just yet.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

It has yet to come to light whether PSG will make a bid for Rashford especially with United having failed to sign a striker so far this summer.

And with Cristiano Ronaldo’s future unknown alongside Mason Greenwood’s future yet to be resolved, selling Rashford now would be a borderline insane decision, especially after their poor start to the season began a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton.