Manchester United hero Roy Keane has detailed two reasons as to why he doesn’t take part in any ‘legends’ games any more after retiring 16 years ago, as the Irishman continues to star as one of the country’s leading pundits.

Keane announced his retirement in 2006 after spending half a season at Celtic, whom he joined after 12 incredibly successful years at United which saw him sweep up various accolades.

Seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups, a Champions League and five PFA Team of the Year appearances later, Keane became one of English football’s most decorated players under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.

But that has all obviously changed now given that the Cork-born hero is 51. Evidently, the star would not be able to cover every blade of grass that he was able to in the famous red and black having been out of action for over half a decade.

And the former hard man has explained why – with injury issues and a lack of running being the main reasons.

“I’m not fit. I’m far from fit. My fitness levels are actually very, very embarrassing,” Keane told Off The Ball.

“Just because I’ve not put on loads of weight doesn’t mean to say I’m fit. I wouldn’t really be able to do any running.

“Put it this way, I’ve been invited a number of times over the last few years to play legends games or whatever you want to call it.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

“I’d find it really difficult because I wouldn’t be able to get around. Too many injury problems.”