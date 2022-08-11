“He scores goals for fun” – Manchester United urged to punish Chelsea transfer error

Manchester United have been advised to seal the transfer of former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham to solve their issues up front.

Abraham has improved a great deal since leaving Chelsea for Roma last summer, and now talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist believes the England international could be an ideal addition to Erik ten Hag’s struggling squad.

The 24-year-old got off to a great start at Roma last season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions and helping the Serie A giants in the Europa Conference League.

McCoist expects Chelsea might feel they made a mistake letting Abraham go, and feels Man Utd could now do well to punish their rivals by bringing him back to the Premier League.

“It makes sense for Manchester United,” McCoist told talkSPORT.

The question and dilemma he will have to answer is whether he would want to move back to Chelsea or go to Manchester United.

“I tell you right now, if you’re Chelsea, I admire them for saying they probably made a mistake, and it was, because we were all scratching our heads at the time.

“It was not as though he wasn’t scoring goals or in any good form. I think he has been a bit unlucky at Chelsea.

“He has gone to another country, done exceptionally well, I am just so chuffed for him. He is a player I would like to see around the England squad again.

“I think he is a top class player, and he scores goals for fun.”

There’s no doubt United are short of quality in attack, with a proven goal-scorer like Abraham surely likely to be an upgrade on inconsistent duo Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Chelsea have made similar errors in the past, allowing Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne to leave as youngsters before they later went on to become star players for their rivals.