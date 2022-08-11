Goal-machine isn’t interested in playing for Newcastle United

Newcastle United have reportedly been dealt a disappointing piece of transfer news today, according to sources in Italy.

The Magpies have been tracking Atalanta striker Luis Muriel this summer, but it seems that the Colombia international has decided he has no interest in a move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle could do with making a top signing up front, and Muriel could have been ideal to give Eddie Howe’s side a lift in that area of the pitch, but it seems it’s unrealistic for the moment.

Alfredo Pedulla, a trusted Italian journalist, says Muriel is not looking to link up with Howe, so the club will now have to look for alternatives.

Newcastle have also been linked with Armando Broja and other forwards this summer, but they’ve not had much luck recruiting the big names they want.

