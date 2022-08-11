Nottingham Forest make opening bid for former West Ham target

Nottingham Forest have made an opening bid for Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis.

The newly promoted club have put a bid of around £20m – including add-ons – forward to the Hornets for their 24-year-old star and according to The Athletic, Forest are the only club interested in the Nigerian at present.

Dennis was relegated with Watford from the Premier League last season but contributed 10 goals and six assists to the Hornets’ cause throughout the campaign. The 24-year-old was one of the club’s stand-out players and that has contributed to the interest in the forward.

The Nigerian has only been at Watford since last summer after joining from Club Brugge and has a contract at Vicarage Road until 2026. It is unclear whether the Championship side will accept Forest’s bid as they won’t want to let one of their prized assets go too cheaply.

Apart from Nottingham Forest, West Ham were also interested in signing Dennis but opted for Maxwel Cornet instead.

The Hammers monitored the Watford star all summer reported talkSPORT, but The Athletic have stated that that interest has now ended.

Should Forest sign Dennis, the 24-year-old will be joining a long list of players that have moved to The City Ground this summer as Steve Cooper looks to keep the club in the Premier League beyond just one season.

Signing so many players at once has proved detrimental to certain clubs in the past but the Welsh coach hopes to make it work throughout the campaign.