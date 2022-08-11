One of Aston Villa’s best players could be sold due to tense relationship with Gerrard

Steven Gerrard’s time at Aston Villa has not been smooth sailing so far and is under pressure to deliver this season following the money spent by the Birmingham club over the last two years.

One of those big signings was striker Ollie Watkins, who has gone on to become one of Villa’s best payers since, but the 26-year-old could now leave Villa Park due to his tense relationship with manager Steven Gerrard, reports Football Insider.

A well-placed source has told the outlet that the pair “do not see eye to eye” and that Villa are willing to let Watkins go before the end of the transfer window.

Interestingly the striker didn’t start the club’s match on Saturday against Bournemouth and only came off the bench for 24 minutes, and Football Insider state that Villa already have a replacement lined up.

Aston Villa are said to be working on a deal to recruit a top striker from a La Liga club but the name of the player is not in the report. The Birmingham club have opened preliminary talks to sign the striker based in Spain, which is likely to be revealed as soon as the talks progress further.

Upon hearing this news, other Premier League club’s eyes will light up with the chance to sign Watkins, with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle all searching for a front man.

How this scenario progresses from here is unknown but it is certainly one to watch for the rest of the window.