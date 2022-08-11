Four Premier League teams are reportedly in the hunt to sign Southampton striker Che Adams this summer before the transfer deadline closes – with the Scotland international said to be open to a move away from the south coast this summer.

Adams joined the Saints from Birmingham City in 2019 for a fee of around £15m, and has since scored 21 goals in 110 games – just shy of a one-goal-in-five ratio.

The former Sheffield United starlet has impressed in his time in the Premier League with pace, athleticism and determination making him a valuable asset to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

But according to the Daily Mail, Adams is at the forefront of a four-way battle between Everton, Leeds, Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

And it is the Toffees who are currently leading the race at the moment, with the Merseyside club making the first advance for Adams’ signature.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin currently injured for two months and former hero Richarlison having departed to Tottenham, Frank Lampard’s men are undeniably short of goals and could see their lack of firepower come to haunt them at the end of the season if the problem is not solved in the coming weeks of the transfer window.

Salomon Rondon’s so far inept career at Goodison Park will not fill fans with confidence that he can solely fire them to Premier League safety after a lacklustre campaign saw the Toffees avoid relegation with just one game to go in the season.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

And the Venezuelan’s one goal in 20 appearances since his move last summer backs that up.

However, with spending-happy Forest on their coattails alongside Leeds and Wolves, they will have to act fast to complete a deal – although it remains to be seen how much Southampton will require to sell one of their prized assets.