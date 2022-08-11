The Premier League could see an unusually early departure in the managerial department this season after reports claimed that Southampton gaffer Ralph Hasenhuttl has lost the dressing room – with some Saints players surprised that he hadn’t been sacked ahead of the new season.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, whose sources claim that the Austrian has become ‘increasingly detached’ from the players of the south coast outfit.

There was said to be unrest and anger throughout the 4-1 opening day defeat at Tottenham on Saturday, with players speaking to the club’s chiefs towards the end of last season with doubts over Hasenhuttl’s management.

Saints bosses changed the bulk of his backroom staff over the summer in a bid to revamp the club, but players were shocked that he wasn’t part of that cull.

And with two years to run on his present deal, there is no hunger to change his position at the St. Mary’s outfit just yet.

Despite that, there is said to be tension in the changing room and even some of the new coaching staff have voiced their displeasure over Hasenhuttl’s methods.