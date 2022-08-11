West Ham make “official offer” for defender transfer, says Sky journalist

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have reportedly made an official offer for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer.

The Hammers are described as having a good chance of signing the Germany international, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg on his official Twitter account.

See below for details of West Ham’s pursuit of the PSG ace, though it seems Sevilla are also making an offer for him…

Still, it may be that Kehrer himself would prefer a move to the Premier League, since Plettenberg seemed to make a point of West Ham being in a good position to get this deal done.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal ready to listen to transfer offers for first-team duo
Nottingham Forest make opening bid for former West Ham target
Goal-machine isn’t interested in playing for Eddie Howe

David Moyes has had a good summer, bringing in big names like Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd, and this would be another fine addition to the squad as the club look to challenge the big six once again.

Kehrer hasn’t always been a regular at PSG but looks like he’d be a useful option for a team like West Ham and others in the top half of the Premier League.

More Stories David Moyes Thilo Kehrer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.