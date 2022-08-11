West Ham United have reportedly made an official offer for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer.

The Hammers are described as having a good chance of signing the Germany international, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg on his official Twitter account.

See below for details of West Ham’s pursuit of the PSG ace, though it seems Sevilla are also making an offer for him…

News #Kehrer: West Ham has made an official offer of around €10-12m transfer fee. There is also an offer from Sevilla. Paris expects €20m. #WHUFC with good chances to sign the 25 y/o German national. @westsven @SkySportDE ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 10, 2022

Still, it may be that Kehrer himself would prefer a move to the Premier League, since Plettenberg seemed to make a point of West Ham being in a good position to get this deal done.

David Moyes has had a good summer, bringing in big names like Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd, and this would be another fine addition to the squad as the club look to challenge the big six once again.

Kehrer hasn’t always been a regular at PSG but looks like he’d be a useful option for a team like West Ham and others in the top half of the Premier League.