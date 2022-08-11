Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has told four of his players to stay away from first-team training as the Italian ramps up his efforts to exile players in wholesale changes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Conte has signed a plethora of players this summer including Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence as he aims to take Tottenham from Champions League qualifiers to Premier League title contenders ahead of the new season.

As such, some players need to be moved on if he is to meet squad registration rules, and that poses problems with the transfer deadline looming.

And according to the Evening Standard, Conte is aiming to shift Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso from his club as they are no longer part of his plans.

Ndombele remains the club’s most expensive signing of all time after joining from Lyon in 2019 for a fee that could rise to £64m, but has been out of Conte’s plans since January after being booed off in an FA Cup tie against English minnows Morecambe.

Elsewhere, Lo Celso and Winks do not fit in with the enigmatic former Chelsea boss’ playing style and have rarely featured under his control, making a combined eight Premier League stars since Conte took control of the north London club.

And Reguilon has failed to impress since joining Tottenham back in 2020 from Real Madrid, with Ryan Sessegnon and new signing Perisic preferred on the left-hand side of midfield in Conte’s 3-4-3 regime.