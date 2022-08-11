Revealed: Why Tottenham aren’t pursuing “great opportunity” in the transfer market

Tottenham have decided against pursuing a transfer deal for FC Barcelona forward Memphis Depay because of the options they already have in attack.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the Italian journalist admitting that he thinks Depay looks like a great opportunity for top clubs in this market.

Depay might not have lived up to expectations in his time at Barca so far, but he shone during his time at Lyon and looks like he’d surely be worth gambling on given his availability.

The Netherlands international is wanted by Juventus at the moment, and it seems Spurs are not in the race at the moment due to being satisfied with having the likes of Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski, as well as new signing Richarlison in that area of the pitch.

“Despite some speculation to the contrary, there is no current interest from Spurs in signing Memphis Depay,” Romano said.

“Tottenham already have many players in that position, from Richarlison to Son, Kulusevski & co. Juventus are very interested and are negotiating a two year deal with Depay.

“I believe it is a great opportunity on the transfer market, Depay is a top player – Barcelona are open to terminate their contract to save a salary but Memphis will only accept when they already have an agreement with another top club, as Juventus are leading the race.”

Tottenham have had a good summer so far, but it will be interesting to see how Depay performs if he does leave the Nou Camp – and if Antonio Conte, Fabio Paratici and co. will regret not making a move when they had the chance.