Manager knows Chelsea transfer target’s head has been turned by Blues interest

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly still planning to use Wesley Fofana in his starting line up for the game against Arsenal at the weekend, even though the Frenchman has had his head turned by transfer interest from Chelsea.

Fofana has impressed for the Foxes in recent times, establishing himself as one of the finest young defenders in Europe, and it’s easy to see why Chelsea would be keen to land him as a replacement for departing duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea hope to land Fofana for less than £80million, though they’ve so far failed with two offers for the 21-year-old.

The report adds that Fofana has had his head turned by Chelsea, so it remains to be seen if Leicester will really have a fully focused player in action against Arsenal at the weekend.

Chelsea fans will hope that Fofana’s desire to join can help push things through as soon as possible, with the summer transfer window now in its final few weeks.

So far, Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella have joined CFC, but further additions are still surely needed.

Chelsea have also been linked with Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a recent Independent report.