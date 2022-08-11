West Ham exit confirmed – significant loss expected on £27m attacker

West Ham have waved goodbye to Croatian attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic after a flying spell at the club. Arriving from CSKA Moscow last season for £27m, he played just 552 minutes in the Premier League under David Moyes last season, scoring once and assisting once.

On Thursday afternoon it was announced that a deal had been agreed between West Ham and Torino for Vlasic, who moves on loan to Turin. The Italians will have an option to buy Vlasic outright next summer, with the Evening Standard reporting that the option is around €15m (£12.68m). Should that transpire, The Hammers would be making a 53% loss on Vlasic.

Yup, we announced him ??? ?????? ?????? ?? ? ??? ??????? ?????? pic.twitter.com/YOin8dHhcH — Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC1906_En) August 11, 2022

West Ham had intended him to return to the Premier League and add an extra goal threat, having hit double figures with CSKA in both of his previous seasons. It isn’t the first time that a player has not been to Moyes’ taste after signing for a decent fee and calls into question the communication between the recruitment department and Moyes.