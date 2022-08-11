West Ham are set to bid £20m for young Leicester star with Arthur Masuaku having departed the club for Besiktas on loan earlier this month.

That’s according to the Daily Express, who believe that the Leicester star is the next on David Moyes’ radar having already signed the likes of Gianluca Scamacca, Alphonse Areola and Maxwel Cornet this summer.

With left-back star Masuaku departing, only Aaron Cresswell is considered an out-and-out left-back with Ben Johnson and new arrival Cornet able to play there if needs be.

A left-back is undoubtedly essential for Moyes this summer, and the Scot could move for Leicester academy product Thomas if a deal seems as though it could be obtained.

And the 21-year-old, who has already featured 61 times for the first team over the course of the last three seasons, could prove to be an immense long-term addition to the club as they embark on another European adventure.

Leicester’s turmoil at the moment has seen their usual European adventure halt and with fellow full-back, Ricardo Pereira set to be on the sidelines until Easter at the earliest, they may be reluctant to let Thomas leave.

However, the England under-21 international has two years left on his contract and could command a hefty fee if he was to move.

The Irons have totalled a net spend of around £84m this summer, and that may increase further.