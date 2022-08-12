Premier League legend set to sign new one-year contract despite other interest

Jamie Vardy is in line for a new deal at Leicester City that would take the legendary striker into his 12th season at the club and past his 37th birthday.

The striker’s current deal expires at the end of this season but there is increasing optimism within the club that a new agreement can be reached which would see the 35-year-old spend at least one more campaign at King Power Stadium, reports the Daily Mail.

Vardy’s career at Leicester has become legendary; winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield during his time at the club, after starting his career as a non-league player.

The Englishman is set to reach another milestone this season: 100 Premier League goals since turning 30.

This comes after it was reported by 90min, that a number of clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring the Premier League legend’s situation due to Leceister’s need to sell players this summer.

However, the Leicester legend looks set to stay and will be looking to add to the 133 goals he has already racked up in a Foxes shirt throughout this season and beyond.