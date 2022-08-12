Man United unveil historic third kit for the 2022/23 season

Manchester United have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season and it is a historic one in terms of its design.

The colour green has always been synonymous with the Manchester club dating back to when the club was previously called Newton Heath. Man United fans can often be seen with green and yellow scarves, particularly during protests against the club’s owners, as the colours are the roots of the historic club.

Adidas have decided for Man United’s third kit to go between the lines of green and yellow and have produced a luminous green jersey.

It is the first time in the club’s history that the colour has been used, with Adidas introducing a striking new interpretation of the classic club colour for an eye-catching ‘Solar Slime’ jersey.

Following on from this season’s previous releases, Adidas look to pay homage to legacy kits of the past while taking a bold step with a fresh design.

The geometric pattern takes centre stage both on the collar and the shirt itself, drawing inspiration from the fashion culture of the 90s zeitgeist, states GOAL.

The kit will certainly divide opinion among the club’s fanbase but matters on the pitch are more of a concern to them at present.